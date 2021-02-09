DGAP-Ad-hoc: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): Bond

Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH resolves to issue its third corporate bond



09-Feb-2021 / 08:58 CET/CEST

Ad-hoc announcement

pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR")

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IS UNLAWFUL.

Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH resolves to issue its third corporate bond

Exchange offer including multiple purchase option for holders of the Bond 2017/2022

Munich, Germany 9 February 2021 - The management of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH resolved today to issue a new corporate bond with a target volume of EUR 60 million. The new corporate Bond 2021/2026 (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19, WKN: A3H2V1) with a 5.5-year maturity is expected to carry an annual fixed coupon rate in the range of 4.50% to 5.00%. The final coupon and the total volume - based on the subscription orders received - are expected to be determined at the end of the offer period.

The issue is to take place by way of a public offer in Luxembourg and Germany and will comprise a voluntary exchange offer including a multiple purchase option to the holders of the Homann Holzwerkstoffe Bond 2017/2022. The voluntary exchange offer is scheduled to commence on 10 February 2021 and to end on 25 February 2021 at 18:00 h. In the context of the public offering, the subscription period via the subscription functionality of Deutsche Börse is scheduled from 1 March 2021 until presumably 4 March 2021, 14:00 h (subject to early closing).

The public offer is envisaged under the condition and based on a prospectus expected to be approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), Luxembourg, today. Once approved, the securities prospectus will be published on the company's website at https://www.homann-holzwerkstoffe.de/en/investor-relations/. The notes will also be offered by way of a private placement in Germany, Luxembourg and certain other jurisdictions.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the new Bond 2021/2026 primarily for the early redemption of the existing Bond 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A2E4NW7, WKN: A2E4NW).

The new bond is planned to be listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Quotation Board segment.

Disclaimer:

This publication represents neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy or subscribe to securities in any jurisdiction nor a securities prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as amended ("Prospectus Regulation"). The public offer of notes is made exclusively on the basis of the securities prospectus approved by the CSSF and notified to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin"). The securities prospectus contains the information for investors required by law. The prospectus approved by the CSSF will be available free of charge on the company's website (https://www.homann-holzwerkstoffe.de/en/investor-relations/) and on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu).

The information contained herein is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions of any State of the United States of America or the District of Columbia) or publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The issuer does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States of America or to conduct a public offer of the securities in the United States of America.

Outside Luxembourg and Germany, this publication is only addressed to and directed at persons in member states of the European Economic Area who are "Qualified Investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation ("Qualified Investors"). In addition, in the United Kingdom, this publication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at, Qualified Investors who (i) are persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) are high net worth entities falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this publication relates is only available to and will only be engaged in with (i) in the United Kingdom, relevant persons, and (ii) in any member state of the European Economic Area other than the United Kingdom, Qualified Investors. Any other persons who receive this publication in the European Economic Area (other than Luxembourg and Germany) should not rely on or act upon it.

This publication is not an offer of securities for sale in Canada, Japan, Australia or South Africa.

Press/Investor Relations:

IR.on AG

Anna-Lena Mayer, Martin Grünter

T +49 221 9140 970

homann@ir-on.com

Contact:

Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH

Teresa Kerscher

T +49 (0)89 99 88 69 0

tk@homanit.org