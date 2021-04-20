Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Home Depot to face boycott over Georgia voting curbs

04/20/2021 | 09:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Home Depot is seen in Encinitas

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Religious leaders in Georgia on Tuesday will call for a boycott of Home Depot Inc because of its silence on the state's new voting curbs that activists say make it harder for Black people and other racial minorities to vote.

Other Georgia-based corporations - including Delta Air Lines Inc and Coca-Cola Co - have been meeting with the activists for weeks and issued statements opposing the voting restrictions.

Coca-Cola also hosted a meeting of several companies on April 13 with the faith leaders, but Home Depot did not attend and has since "ignored a series of follow-up requests, and has failed to speak publicly on the new law," the activists - led by AME Bishop Reginald Jackson and representing more than 1,000 chruches - said in a notice to media on Tuesday.

"Blacks and others have become wary and frustrated with spending their money (at) companies that do not support us on our right to vote and other issues," Jackson said last week.

Republicans across the country are using former President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud to back state-level voting changes they say are needed to restore election integrity.

Opponents of the moves say they are intended to disenfranchise citizens who tend not to vote Republican.

More than 100 U.S. companies including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Ford Motor Co and Starbucks Corp have declared their opposition to voting curbs that a number of states are considering implementing.

Home Depot said on Tuesday it believes "all elections should be accessible, fair and secure and support broad voter participation" and that it would "continue to work to ensure our associates in Georgia and across the country have the information and resources to vote."

It also said it ran its own initiatives, including registering more than 15,000 of its associates to vote.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

By Hilary Russ


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.33% 134.86 Delayed Quote.1.62%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -2.25% 45.19 Delayed Quote.14.77%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.45% 11.995 Delayed Quote.37.77%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -0.98% 116.63 Delayed Quote.10.62%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. -0.34% 326.56 Delayed Quote.23.05%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:38aOil hits $68 on Libya force majeure despite pandemic surge
RE
09:36aWall St. opens lower as focus turns to tech earnings
RE
09:29aHome Depot to face boycott over Georgia voting curbs
RE
09:29aAt GM, blue and white collar give way to remote and on-site
RE
09:28aJohnson commits Britain to 78% emissions cut in 14 years
RE
09:28aSoftBank-backed WeWork to begin accepting payments in cryptocurrencies
RE
09:27aVirus-led hygiene needs drive Procter & Gamble's quarterly results beat
RE
09:23aSinopec to develop Iraq's Mansuriya gas field, says ministry
RE
09:21aBoeing CFO Smith to retire in July
RE
09:17aEni eyes oil spin-offs to tackle debt in energy transition
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Europe stocks ease from record highs as tobacco firms weigh
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China delivery giant Meituan raises $10 billion - a warchest for drones, ..
3Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Barclays
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Deutsche Telekom invests in blockchain payments platform Celo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ