By Ed Frankl

Home-price growth accelerated in December, despite signs of increased financing costs in the final quarter of the year, according to data published Tuesday.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures home prices across the nation, rose 5.5% from a year earlier in December, compared with a 5.0% annual increase the prior month.

It means that despite the rising costs of financing home mortgages, 2023 exceeded the 3.5% average annual home-price gain over the past 35 years, albeit not at the double-digit growth of the past two years, according to Brian D. Luke, Head of Commodities, Real & Digital Assets at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

However, home prices faced significant headwinds in the fourth quarter of 2023, he said.

"Increased financing costs appeared to precipitate home price declines in the fourth quarter, as 15 markets saw lower values compared to September," Luke added.

On a month-on-month basis, the index ticked down 0.4% in December.

Still, the median existing-home sale price rose 5.1% in the latest data for January from a year earlier to $379,100, according to separate data from the National Association of Realtors published last week.

The Case-Shiller index, which measures repeat-sales data, reports on a two-month delay and reflects a three-month moving average. Homes usually go under contract a month or two before they close, so the December data is based on purchase decisions made earlier last year.

The Case-Shiller 10-city index rose 7.0% over the year ended in December, following a 6.3% increase in November. The 20-city index rose 6.1%, compared with a 5.4% increase in November.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected the 20-city index to increase 6.0%.

San Diego reported the fastest annual home-price growth in the country, at 8.8%, followed by Los Angeles and Detroit, both at an 8.3% increase. The weakest market was Portland, Ore., where prices rose 0.3% on an annual basis, albeit its first on-year rise after 11 months of declines.

Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-24 0919ET