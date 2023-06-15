China's new home prices in major cities grew at a slower pace in May despite Beijing's efforts to stabilize the property market as the nation's economic recovery lost steam.

Average new home prices in 70 major Chinese cities in May rose 0.10% from a month earlier, slowing from a 0.32% on month increase in April, according to calculations by The Wall Street Journal based on data released Thursday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

In May, 24 out of the total 70 cities surveyed by the statistics bureau reported lower prices from the prior month, many more than the seven cities reported that posted lower prices in April.

Compared with the same period a year earlier, home prices in the 70 cities in May dropped 0.48%, narrowing from a 0.74% decline in April, due to a low base of comparison in the same period last year, when massive Covid lockdowns tanked property sales.

There were 43 cities out of 70 reporting a on-year price declines in May, slightly fewer than 48 in April, according to the official data.

Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-23 2244ET