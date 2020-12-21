Home-selling platform OpenDoor makes lackluster Nasdaq debut

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Shares of Opendoor Labs Inc, the
home-selling platform backed by SoftBank Group, slipped
in their market debut on Monday after an initial pop.
The company, which completed its merger with venture
investor Chamath Palihapitiya's Social Capital Hedosophia II on
Friday, began trading at $31.47, up 6.7% from Social Capital's
last close.
However, shares soon reversed course and fell nearly 11% in
a weak broader market.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin in
Miami; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)