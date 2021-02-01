Log in
Home transfers in Auckland go through the roof

02/01/2021 | 05:04pm EST
'Recent highs in home transfer numbers over the past four months might be linked to several factors, including a catch-up from COVID-19, and a rise in new home building,' said property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

'December was the fourth month in a row when Auckland home transfer numbers were at least one-third higher than the same month in 2019, following a sharp drop in April during the national COVID-19 lockdown.'

It is not currently possible to identify how many home buyers were New Zealand citizens who returned in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nationally, there were 152,532 home transfers in the year ended December 2020, up 5.1 percent from 2019.

'The number of home transfers in the second half of 2020 was up 23 percent from the same period in 2019, more than making up for the 14 percent decrease in the first half of the year that was impacted by COVID-19,' Mr Heslop said.

Disclaimer

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 22:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
