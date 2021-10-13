HomeBuilder continues record breaking streak

HomeBuilder has helped drive a record number detached house commencements in the June 2021 quarter.

Building activity data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics for the June 2021 quarter has revealed the value of building work and number of dwellings commenced, completed, under construction and in progress is higher than for any previous quarter on record.

The figures also show 139,195 detached house commencements in the 2020/21 financial year, 5.2 per cent higher than the previous record of 132,377 set in 1988/89.

Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Housing Michael Sukkar said that the HomeBuilder program continues to deliver in the housing space and contribute to Australia's economic recovery.

"The HomeBuilder program is once again breaking records and exceeding all expectations," Minister Sukkar said.

"With more detached house commencements in the June quarter than any other year and nearly 140,000 commencements last financial year, the HomeBuilder impact continues to support tradies jobs and help Australians into home ownership.

"Today's figures are further evidence that HomeBuilder has been extremely successful and well targeted.

"At a time of great economic uncertainty, HomeBuilder gave people the security and the confidence to build or rebuild a home. These figures show that the program is still driving economic activity and the building and construction industry.

"The Coalition Government's HomeBuilder program, in conjunction with our other housing policies such as the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme and the Family Home Guarantee, are getting more Australians into homes, keeping people in jobs, and supporting optimism in the housing sector."

The Northern Territory saw the largest increase in detached house commencements in the June 2021 quarter, up by 73.2 per cent. This was followed by Victoria (+31.4 per cent), Tasmania (+24.0 per cent), New South Wales (+16.2 per cent) and Queensland (+2.4 per cent). The other states saw quarterly declines off record highs generated by HomeBuilder, including the Australian Capital Territory (-13.3 per cent), South Australia (-4.6 per cent) and Western Australia (-1.0 per cent).

Queensland saw the largest increase in multi-unit commencements in the June 2021 quarter, up by 119.3 per cent. This was followed by South Australia (+92.1 per cent), New South Wales (+50.5 per cent), the Northern Territory (+33.3 per cent) and Victoria (+33.0 per cent). The other states saw quarterly declines, including Tasmania (-42.3 per cent), the Australian Capital Territory (-14.9 per cent) and Western Australia (-8.4 per cent).