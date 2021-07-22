Log in
HomeQuest : Unveils the Largest Home Buying Platform in the Country to Custom Design & Build Manufactured Homes

07/22/2021 | 11:01am EDT
Southern California-based HomeQuest has launched the largest platform in the country to assist homebuyers in custom building a manufactured home. The innovative new platform allows homebuyers to explore the largest database of floorplans available to configure and custom build their ideal manufactured home that can be delivered anywhere in the U.S.

The HomeQuest website, which allows filtered searches by price range, size, and other specs, offers a wide array of ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) and manufactured homes, from Tiny Homes (also called Park Models) used as She Sheds, home offices, or guest quarters for the backyard, to 1,500 sq. ft. manufactured homes used as weekend getaways or primary residences.

The platform provides floorplans, images, and select state-of-the-art virtual model home tours, and HomeQuest can assist customers with choosing additional features such as upgraded appliances, finishes, and other interior design options.

HomeQuest has partnered with top manufacturers in the country to help homebuyers build their perfect unit at a competitive cost, saving them thousands off the Manufactured Suggested Retail Price. The platform currently features Tiny Homes and larger manufactured homes by Silvercrest, Redman Homes, Champion Homes, and Back Porch Homes, while others will be added soon.

“The HomeQuest platform represents the next generation of homebuying, with the ultimate in convenience and a user-friendly experience,” said Shane Joffe, a partner and general manager of HomeQuest. “Homebuyers have hundreds of options from various floorplans to amenities and upgrades to custom design a manufactured home right from their computer.”

“The housing crisis, which is being felt throughout the country, but particularly in California, is one of the major reasons ADUs are now allowed and growing in popularity,” Joffe added. “We are simplifying the manufactured homebuying process, while offering an unprecedented number of options at every price point, so there is something for everyone.”

According to Joffe, due to the rising costs of real estate, increases in multi-generational homes and people working from home, as well as many areas loosening regulations on Accessory Dwelling Units, HomeQuest expects to see a double digit rise in ADUs and other manufactured housing this year.

“Manufactured homes have become increasingly popular, particularly over the pandemic, for people who need the space for aging parents, or a college graduate who has returned home, a home office, or even those who want to rent the secondary unit for passive income,” noted Joffe.

Founded in 1998, HomeQuest is one of the largest manufactured home retailers in the Western U.S. Originally established as J&H Home Sales, HomeQuest is an authorized dealer of new homes representing seven leading manufacturers, with more being added later this year. The company also offers resale services of mobile and manufactured homes throughout the Western U.S. For more information, visit www.homequestsales.com.

High-Res Images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ktuayk07ct2jqbg/AAA9nCUOX3_WlSm_tfT4bewXa?dl=0


© Business Wire 2021
