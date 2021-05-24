HomeServices of America :® Announces Christy Budnick as CEO of HSF Affiliates

Budnick to oversee growth of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Franchise Networks

HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, today announced that Christy Budnick, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, has been named chief executive officer of HSF Affiliates, which operates and manages the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate real estate brokerage franchise networks. Budnick was also named CEO of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. Budnick replaces Chris Stuart who has departed the organization to pursue other opportunities.

“I am pleased to welcome Christy as CEO of HSF Affiliates,” said Gino Blefari, chairman of HSF Affiliates and president and CEO of HomeServices of America. “She is a strong, charismatic and decisive leader who has done an excellent job gaining the trust of both her agents and their buyers and sellers. She brings a tremendous amount of experience, integrity and innovation and I am confident that she will take Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living to new levels of success.”

As CEO of HSF Affiliates, Budnick will oversee both the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and the Real Living Real Estate franchise networks. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the world’s fastest-growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks, with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, and the Middle East. In 2020, the network associates facilitated more than $138 billion in real estate sales volume. Real Living Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage franchise company with a comprehensive suite of resources for franchisees and sales professionals, as well as for consumers who work with them. In 2016 and 2017, Real Living Real Estate was named "Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year" in the ongoing Harris Poll EquiTrend® study; and was named "Most Loved" and "Most Trusted" real estate brand in the study in consecutive years.

Most recently, Budnick served as president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, one of the most respected real estate firms throughout Northeast Florida. “I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead HSF Affiliates and its brands," said Budnick. “The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living owners and managers are extraordinary operators and their teams of agents are among the most experienced, productive and talented in the business. With the guidance and support of Gino Blefari, I am looking forward to growing our brands and continuing to help position our affiliates for even greater success.”

Budnick brings a unique perspective that combines knowledge and experience in brokerage management and operations to her new role. She began her career working for Bank of America as its vice president of sales and leadership training. She joined Florida Network Realty in 2002 as manager of the Beaches branch office and was promoted to executive vice president of residential real estate before transitioning to president and CEO in 2018. Budnick led the company to new levels of success by creating a one-stop shopping environment for residential real estate clients, offering the core services needed to buy, sell, or finance a home. Under her leadership, the company has experienced year-over-year growth and with a team of more than 475 real estate professionals in nine offices throughout Northeast Florida, the company achieved more than $1.44 billion in closed sales in 2020 and ranks as one of the Top 25 companies in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network.

Budnick’s leadership extends to numerous industries, as well as civic and charitable organizations. She is a board member of Dreams Come True, a Jacksonville nonprofit organization dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of children battling life-threatening illnesses, serving as President of its 2019-2020 Board of Directors. Budnick is a member of the JAX Chamber and the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors and is a supporter of The Donna Foundation and the Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville. In 2019, Budnick was recognized as a Women of Influence honoree by the Jacksonville Business Journal. Budnick is listed in the 2021 Swanepoel Power 200 ranking the 200 most powerful and influential executives and leaders in the residential real estate brokerage industry.

“The future of HSF Affiliates couldn’t be brighter,” concluded Blefari. “Christy’s unmatched experience and fresh perspective combined with her outstanding leadership skills make her the perfect person to grow our networks and help our affiliates take their businesses to new heights.”

About HSF Affiliates LLC

Irvine, CA-based HSF Affiliates LLC operates the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate brokerage networks. The company is a subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., the nation’s largest, full-service residential brokerage firm and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. affiliate. Visit www.hsfaffiliates.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Irvine, CA-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of America’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage networks with nearly 50,000 agents and 1,400+ offices named to the brand since its launch in September 2013. The brand was recognized as “Real Estate Agency Brand of Year” and “Most Trusted Real Estate Brand” in the 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study; and for “Highest Satisfaction Among Repeat Home Buyers Among National Full Service Real Estate Firms” in J.D. Power’s 2018 Home Buyer/Seller Satisfaction StudySM. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

About Real Living Real Estate

Real Living Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage franchise company with a comprehensive and integrated suite of resources for franchisees and their sales professionals, as well as for consumers who work with them. Visit www.realliving.com.

About HomeServices of America

HomeServices of America, through its operating companies, is the nation’s largest residential real estate company based on closed transactions and is the country's premier provider of homeownership services, including brokerage, mortgage, franchising, settlement, insurance, and relocation services. HomeServices of America is the owner of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate residential real estate franchise networks. HomeServices is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a consolidated subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. For more information visit www.homeservices.com.

