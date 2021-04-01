Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HomeValet : Eyes Global Expansion With Appointment of Henk Niemansverdriet as Chief of Global Partnerships

04/01/2021 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Grocery automation and last-mile delivery expert, Niemansverdriet will lead the continued development of HomeValet’s retailer, courier and manufacturer partner networks worldwide.

HomeValet, an emerging leader in contactless home delivery, announced today the appointment of Henk Niemansverdriet, retail technologist, innovator and last-mile delivery expert, as Chief of Global Partnerships.

A recognized industry veteran, Niemansverdriet brings over 25 years of experience in advancing innovation within the retail space, through the implementation of grocery automation, supply chain optimization, and last-mile delivery solutions and technologies to the role. He will play a significant part in scaling the company globally by developing international retailer, courier and manufacturer partnerships and identifying new opportunities to drive future growth.

“From the beginning, Henk has recognized the potential for our company, as well as the need for a solution of its kind within the industry,” said John Simms, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HomeValet. “To-date, he’s been key in facilitating introductions to retail partners interested in last yard solutions to address challenges with the last mile of delivery. We’re thrilled to now have his support as we look to grow our partner network on an international scale.”

Prior to joining HomeValet, Niemansverdriet served as an executive consultant for Walmart US, Walmart International and Asda where he specialized in the identification of future-looking technologies and concepts within the E-commerce grocery, robotics, digitalization and last-mile delivery space to accelerate innovation. He was co- founder of Superdirect.com, which utilized automated temperature-controlled distribution pickup points for groceries--technology that has been adopted by ASDA in the UK and Walmart in the U.S.

Niemansverdriet held several roles at The Greenery, an international fruit and vegetable company, where he was responsible for the Greenery Benelux to optimize the demand-driven supply chain and distribution of a complete fresh, year-round assortment of products to international supermarkets, wholesalers, caterers and the processing industry.

“Coming up with an effective solve for the last mile of delivery is one of the biggest challenges facing the industry today,” said Niemansverdriet. “Alongside the HomeValet team, I look forward to addressing this challenge, and working closely with partners to introduce HomeValet’s innovative solution and technology set to improve the modern-day shopping experience worldwide.”

Niemansverdriet’s appointment as Chief of Global Partnerships comes during a period of significant growth for HomeValet, including the announcement of a consumer test pilot program with Walmart taking place this spring in Bentonville, Ark. and a recent series of new hires doubling the company’s size to over 40 since last November.

HomeValet, the only comprehensive home delivery solution configured to address consumer needs, will be available for pre-order in 2021. For more information, visit: homevalet.co.

About HomeValet

HomeValet is a leader in contactless home delivery on a mission to solve the last yard of delivery with solutions made for the modern consumer. Reimagining the current e-commerce delivery supply chain, HomeValet’s patented SaaS IoT platform connects retailers and couriers with a secure, temperature-controlled Smart Box outside of consumers’ homes. The first of its kind Smart Box, software, and app facilitates 24/7 contactless and unattended delivery spanning everyday parcels, perishable groceries and more. To learn more, visit homevalet.co or follow HomeValet on Twitter and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:13aCRESCENT POINT ENERGY  : Closes Accretive Acquisition of Kaybob Duvernay Assets
PR
09:13aSTRATEC BIOMEDICAL SYSTEMS AG  : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
09:12aMOBILE MONEY : African Tech Start-Ups Catch Investors' Eyes
PU
09:12aICICI BANK  : and PhonePe partner to issue FASTag
PU
09:12aAMTD INTERNATIONAL  : News | Calvin Choi awarded GBA Outstanding Contribution Award
PU
09:12aNUTRITIONAL HIGH INTERNATIONAL  : IIROC Trading Halt - EAT
AQ
09:12aCanoe Financial portfolio management changes
GL
09:12aSIGNALL LAUNCHES ACE ASL APP : AI Will Help to Learn Sign Language
BU
09:11aAs Tesla takes the plunge, wary insurers watch crypto craze from the sidelines
RE
09:11aBASSETT : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exxon Mobil signals first profit in five quarters on price gains
2Archegos fallout wipes over $9 billion from market value of Credit Suisse, Nomura
3Tech lifts S&P 500, Nasdaq; indexes post gains for quarter
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Microsoft wins $21.9 billion contract with U.S. Army to supply augmented reali..
5CAC 40 : IT firm Atos' shares slump 18% after accounting issues disclosed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ