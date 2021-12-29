HomeWell Care Services Sees Rapid Growth, National Recognition in 2021

Leading in-home care provider ends 2021 with over 50 U.S. locations representing 100 territories, anticipates record-setting results and national expansion in 2022

HomeWell Care Services, a leading national provider of non-medical in-home care, expects rapid growth in 2022 based on record-setting results in 2021, in which the company and its brand earned widespread industry recognition. Known for its innovative care programs that promote healthier and happier living wherever clients call home, HomeWell is poised to bring its services to new territories nationwide through its growing community of committed, engaged franchisees.

“Our achievements in 2021 have put us on a trajectory for remarkable growth in 2022,” says Crystal Franz, CEO. “The non-medical home care industry is growing fast, fulfills an urgent need, and has proven exceptionally valuable throughout the pandemic. HomeWell’s distinctive brand programs, expertly designed to address urgent issues like social isolation, fall prevention and transitional care, are making a difference for clients and referral partners throughout the continuum of care. Our community of franchisees are distinguishing themselves nationwide in providing trusted care with true compassion. 2022 is shaping up to be an exciting year for HomeWell Care Services.”

In August 2021, HomeWell joined the Inc. 5000 ranking of the fastest growing private businesses in the United States. The company will enter 2022 with more than 100 franchise units and a strong pipeline of future owners. Focused on strategic expansion across the US through franchise-owned development, HomeWell saw growth in all areas of its business, including its franchise development pipeline and the ability for new franchisees to grow their businesses. The company will end 2021 having executed 30 contracts, signed 15 new owners, and expanded into 25 new territories. HomeWell will release its full 2021 results in early 2022.

HomeWell distinguished itself in the home care industry throughout 2021 with initiatives like the relaunch of its innovative Life Enrichment Activities Program, a preventative program that tackles the harmful effects of loneliness and social isolation in vulnerable senior populations. The company also launched the Palliative Care Support and Hospice Care Support programs, empowering franchisees to address the growing demand for in-home palliative and hospice services in their communities. Other initiatives include a brand identity reinvention, which earned an Aging Media 2021 Aspect Award, and HomeWell’s national television debut on LifeTime TV’s Designing Spaces.

HomeWell’s approach earned widespread recognition from industry organizations and media outlets throughout 2021. As well as joining the Inc. 5000, HomeWell was featured in the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 based on factors including growth, brand strength and financial strength and stability. Franchise Business Review named HomeWell a Most Profitable Franchise, Culture 100 Franchise, Top Multi-Unit Franchise and Top Franchise for Veterans, while Franchise Dictionary named the company a 2021 Game Changer. Home Care Pulse named HomeWell a 2021 Endorsed National Provider, and awarded Best of Home Care awards to five individual HomeWell agencies.

HomeWell’s growth and evolution were accelerated by strategic changes to its organization in 2021, with new leadership appointments of executives deeply experienced in their respective fields. These include Crystal Franz as CEO, Brandon Clifford as SVP of Franchise Development and Franchise Services, Michelle Cone as SVP of Training and Brand Programs, and Mishelle Payne as VP of Marketing. Casey McCleskey continues to serve as Chief Financial Officer. The company further added a team of Franchise Business Consultants, dedicated to helping owners launch, grow and sustain their businesses through one-to-one coaching and site visits.

“At HomeWell, we have a strong track record of initiatives leading to rapid growth, and no plans to slow down,” says Crystal Franz. “We will continue to bring in the very best people from their respective fields, and to attract and invest in the right kind of franchise owners. We’re working on new programs that will further differentiate HomeWell to our clients and referral partners by enabling better outcomes across the continuum of care. We plan to lead our industry with initiatives that increase the value and viability of in-home care, and to ensure that our franchisees have the very best training and support to deliver on HomeWell’s promise.”

ABOUT HOMEWELL CARE SERVICES

HomeWell Care Services®, franchised by HomeWell Franchising Inc., provides personal care, companionship, and home maker services for seniors and other homebound individuals, so they can remain safely in the comfort of wherever they call home. HomeWell is committed to helping people live life more fully and offers special programs for fall prevention, post-medical care, and life enrichment.

HomeWell Franchising Inc. is a premier franchisor with over 50 locations representing over 100 territories across the United States. The company has a strong pipeline of new agencies set to open. HomeWell has been recognized as a Franchise Business Review Top 100 low investment franchise and an Inc. 5000 company. For more information on HomeWell or to explore franchise opportunities, visit HomeWell Care Services or HomeWell Care Services Franchising.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005286/en/