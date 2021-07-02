Homebuilders, consumer stocks push FTSE 100 higher; set for weekly gains

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
July 2 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 was boosted by
homebuilders and consumer discretionary stocks on Friday and set
to end the week higher as investors shrugged off a recent jump
in coronavirus infections ahead of plans for UK's lockdown being
lifted this month.
The FTSE 100 climbed 0.2% with homebuilders
gaining the most, up nearly 1.4%. Consumer
heavyweights Reckitt Benckiser, GlaxoSmithKline
and Unilever gained between 0.5% and 1.0%.
Jefferies on Friday maintained its upbeat stance on UK
homebuilders, lifting Barratt Developments and Bellway
to "buy" from "hold".
The domestically focussed mid-cap index added 0.5%
and was also set to end the week higher with homebuilder Bellway
being the top boost.
"Markets in London are quite stable right now and have
settled near the 7,000 level with investors being optimistic on
a faster economic growth as the UK confirms to ease its lockdown
rules in a few days," said Michael Baker, an analyst at ETX
Capital.
Miners jumped 1.1% and were among the top
gainers with Anglo American being the top boost to the
blue-chip index.
The FTSE 100 has gained nearly 10% so far this year, but has
been largely range-bound over the previous quarter as concerns
over a jump in coronavirus infections clouded investor judgement
on the pace of economic revival in the country.
After market hours on Thursday, JD Sports Fashion
said its remuneration committee's chair would leave the board
following a shareholder rebellion over management pay at
Britain's biggest sportswear retailer. Its shares dropped 0.2%
on Friday.
Globally, sentiment was strong as shares held near record
highs as investors looked to U.S. jobs data for signs of
balanced economic growth with tame inflationary pressure.
