Homebuyer Education Course Prepares First-Time, Prospective Buyers for Making the Move to Homeownership

With interest rates still incredibly low and the spring homebuying season underway, first-time and other prospective homebuyers are eager to make their move into their next home. Take Charge America’s homebuyer education course, Make Your Move…A Guide to Homeownership (MYM), can prepare those would-be buyers for the homebuying process and qualify them for down-payment assistance.

“Buying a home is complex and can easily overwhelm you if you’ve never purchased a house before,” said Jessica Ferastoaru, housing specialist with Take Charge America. “Our homebuyer education course demystifies the process and equips first-time buyers with everything they need to know about buying a home.”

Additionally, the nonprofit agency’s online homebuyer education course can qualify prospective buyers for various down-payment assistance programs offered at the state and federal levels.

Available online 24/7, MYM is an eight-hour program that covers:

Pros and cons of renting vs. buying a home

Budgeting and credit

Your homebuying team — real estate agent, lender, home inspector, etc.

Finding the right lender

Pre-approval vs. pre-qualify for a home loan

Housing affordability and sustainability

Closing process and loan costs

Loan types

Home search

Home inspection

Foreclosure prevention

Home maintenance, improvement and repair

The course costs $100 per individual or couple and is a requirement for down-payment assistance programs such as Home in 5, HOME Plus, Pathways to Purchase and Home Ready. Upon completion, homebuyers will receive a certificate to provide to their lender.

Take Charge America also offers free pre-purchase, post-purchase and rental housing counseling services.

