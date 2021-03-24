Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Homebuyer Education Course Prepares First-Time, Prospective Buyers for Making the Move to Homeownership

03/24/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HUD-approved nonprofit housing counseling agency offers guidance to Arizona residents seeking down-payment assistance from government programs

With interest rates still incredibly low and the spring homebuying season underway, first-time and other prospective homebuyers are eager to make their move into their next home. Take Charge America’s homebuyer education course, Make Your Move…A Guide to Homeownership (MYM), can prepare those would-be buyers for the homebuying process and qualify them for down-payment assistance.

“Buying a home is complex and can easily overwhelm you if you’ve never purchased a house before,” said Jessica Ferastoaru, housing specialist with Take Charge America. “Our homebuyer education course demystifies the process and equips first-time buyers with everything they need to know about buying a home.”

Additionally, the nonprofit agency’s online homebuyer education course can qualify prospective buyers for various down-payment assistance programs offered at the state and federal levels.

Available online 24/7, MYM is an eight-hour program that covers:

  • Pros and cons of renting vs. buying a home
  • Budgeting and credit
  • Your homebuying team — real estate agent, lender, home inspector, etc.
  • Finding the right lender
  • Pre-approval vs. pre-qualify for a home loan
  • Housing affordability and sustainability
  • Closing process and loan costs
  • Loan types
  • Home search
  • Home inspection
  • Foreclosure prevention
  • Home maintenance, improvement and repair

The course costs $100 per individual or couple and is a requirement for down-payment assistance programs such as Home in 5, HOME Plus, Pathways to Purchase and Home Ready. Upon completion, homebuyers will receive a certificate to provide to their lender.

Take Charge America also offers free pre-purchase, post-purchase and rental housing counseling services.

About Take Charge America, Inc.

Founded in 1987, Take Charge America, Inc. is a nonprofit agency offering financial education and counseling services including credit counseling, debt management, student loan counseling, housing counseling and bankruptcy counseling. It has helped nearly 2 million consumers nationwide manage their personal finances and debts. To learn more, visit www.takechargeamerica.org or call (888) 822-9193.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:38pGRAND HARBOUR MARINA P L C  : Announces the date of a board meeting to consider the annual financial statements
PU
12:38pCHUGAI : Polivy approved for treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in Japan
PU
12:38pFIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES  : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
12:38pHomebuyer Education Course Prepares First-Time, Prospective Buyers for Making the Move to Homeownership
BU
12:37pBRUCE LINTON : Bruce Linton-led Gage Cannabis files for Canadian IPO - sources
RE
12:37pGENERAL MILLS  : Transcript – Prepared Remarks
PU
12:37pASTRAZENECA  : EU moves toward stricter export controls for COVID-19 shots
AQ
12:37pINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS  : New Milwaukee area property marks 30th avid™ hotel open in North America
PU
12:37pMASTERCARD  : Links Executive Pay to ESG Goals
DJ
12:35pDOCUSIGN  : bolsters Agreement Cloud with new Remote Online Notarization solution
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Yellen open to U.S. banks paying dividends, repurchasing stock
2EXCLUSIVE: Tencent boss meets China antitrust officials as scrutiny widens - sources
3GameStop tumbles as Reddit darling mulls share sale
4LEONARDO S.P.A. : LEONARDO S P A : postpones DRS IPO, shares fall
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Tencent's quarterly revenue jumps as online gaming surges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ