Homeland Republicans Urge Biden to Put U.S. National Security Above Iran's Interest

02/23/2021 | 03:18pm EST
WASHINGTON, DC - Rep. John Katko (R-NY), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, led members of the Committee in imploring President Biden to reconsider lifting sanctions on Iran.

The letter, signed by Ranking Member Katko and Reps. Clay Higgins, Dan Bishop, Ralph Norman, Diana Harshbarger, Carlos Gimenez, Peter Meijer, August Pfluger, Michael Guest, Jeff Van Drew, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Andrew Clyde, Jake LaTurner, Kat Cammack, and Andrew Garbarino, notes Iran has repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism and has shown flagrant disregard for any restrictive measures placed upon the regime's nuclear program. The members warn of the irreversible impacts placating a terrorist regime would have on our homeland security and national security.

'The United States must apply immense pressure to the Iranian regime and cannot afford to be perceived as weak or wavering on these important national security threats,' wrote the members. 'Appeasement will not effectuate change.'

'It is the policy of the United States not to allow Iran to develop or otherwise acquire a nuclear weapons capability,' continued the members. 'Sanctions are an important point of leverage if we intend to achieve this goal diplomatically and peacefully. Lifting sanctions will only serve to back the United States into an inescapable corner and removes any power we hold in our attempts to normalize Iranian and United States relations.'

'Under no circumstance can we allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon. We implore you to reconsider lifting these sanctions,' concluded the members.

Read the full letter here.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 20:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
