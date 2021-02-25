Homeland Security Refocuses Grants Toward Fighting Domestic Extremism -- Update

By Rachael Levy

The Department of Homeland Security for the first time is refocusing some of its grant programs toward fighting domestic violent extremism, a priority under the Biden administration.

In total, state and local governments receiving grants will be required to spend at least $77 million combating domestic violent extremism, the department said Thursday.

"While we continue to lawfully protect against threats posed by foreign terrorist organizations, we also must ensure adequate focus and funding is provided to combat domestic terrorism, some of which is motivated by false narratives and extremist rhetoric spread through social media and other online platforms," DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

Mr. Mayorkas said the grants will improve the country's security by giving priority to activities that combat extremism,"including open source analysis of threats, execution of threat assessment programs, the development and sharing of intelligence across states and between states and the federal government, and the development of training and awareness programs."

The refocusing comes as the department announced the annual rollout of more than $1.8 billion in various preparedness grants for state and local governments, broadly targeting prevention of and response to acts of terrorism and other disasters. The department also said it was increasing some of its grants funding cybersecurity, to help state and local government's strengthen the security of their internet domains and risk assessments, among other things.

The grants focused on fighting domestic extremism are part of two programs for fiscal year 2021 -- the department's "State Homeland Security Program," which provides $415 million, and the "Urban Area Security Initiative," which provides $615 million. Under the department's new focus, state and local governments will have to spend at least 7.5% of their grant money to fight domestic extremism.

DHS has faced scrutiny from lawmakers for its approach to the lead-up of the Capitol attack. The department's intelligence branch, which is responsible for monitoring threats online and sharing them with law enforcement, failed to issue any specific information about Jan. 6. On the eve of the attack, the branch wrote that it had "nothing significant to report."

That unit battled politics and shifting demands in the months leading up to Jan. 6, officials have said.

A series of congressional hearings is focusing on what went wrong in the lead-up to and on Jan. 6. DHS has said the department plans to overhaul its approach in the wake of the riot.

