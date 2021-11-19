Log in
HomelessShiba | Charity-Led Meme Coin Gained More than 1600 Holders and Reached $2.5M in Market Cap

11/19/2021 | 02:40pm EST
Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2021) - After its launch in the last week, HomelessShiba has gained more than 1600 holders, and its current market cap has reached $2.5M. A meme coin with this volume of growth and speedy development along with smart tokenomics can become a boon for its members. HomelessShiba is a meme coin working with a mission to help homeless people across the globe. Providing uncapped ROI to the token holders, HomelessShiba also lets the people help others and grow as they contribute to the betterment of society.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8372/104397_b50b33f5549e584b_001.jpg

HomelessShiba

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8372/104397_b50b33f5549e584b_001full.jpg

Memecoin With Several Benefits

HomelessShiba is defined by smart tokenomics and other aspects working together to bring the best outcome for the users. There is a 2% reflection reward for the diamond-handed holders. Just by holding the HOME tokens in their wallet, the users can contribute to the main cause of the project, that is, to help the homeless.

There is a 10% tax on the transactions completed on the platform. Out of this, 4% is kept for the marketing team, and 3% is donated. After taking out 2% for the reflection, the last 1% is sent to the development team.

Working on this distribution model, the developers of HomelesShiba can support their mission, keep on developing the platform, and send rewards to the holders of the token.

Contributing to the Homeless

Users will find several videos of the HomelessShiba team working to distribute free meals and other necessary goods to the homeless. There is no intermediary. The HomelessShiba community is helping together to uplift the homeless and ensure that they are provided with the things they need.

The development team has organized several donation campaigns in the past, and more will be arranged in the future.

About HomelessShiba

HomelessShiba is a meme coin with an impressive market cap, holders, and growth potential. Hitting new milestones in terms of ATH and market cap, the users will engage with a platform that has a good cause. HomelessShiba wants to connect homeless people with the benefits of cryptocurrency. The short-term goals include donation of food, shelter, clothes, and other necessary goods to the homeless. The holders will gain a sense of achievement for donating towards a good cause and receive rewards along the way.

Media Contact

James Candy

Email - HomelessShiba@homelessshiba.com

Website - https://homelessshiba.com

PR - Cryptoshib.com

Email - info@cryptoshib.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104397


© Newsfilecorp 2021
