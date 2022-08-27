Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Homeowners in Poland queue for days to buy fuel

08/27/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Dozens of cars and trucks line up at the Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka coal mine in Poland on Friday, as people fearful of winter shortages wait for days and nights to stock up on heating fuel.

57-year-old Artur, who did not want to give his full name, drove 18 miles to get to the mine in eastern Poland hoping to buy several tons of coal for himself and his family.

Artur's household is one of the 3.8 million in Poland that rely on coal for heating and now face shortages and price hikes, after Poland and the European Union imposed an embargo on Russian coal following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Poland banned purchases with an immediate effect in April, while the bloc mandated fading them out by August.

While Poland produces over 55 million tons from its own mines every year, imported coal, much of it from Russia, is a household staple due to its competitive price and the fact that Russian coal is sold in lumps more suitable for home use.

Soaring demand has forced state-controlled mines to ration sales or offer the fuel to individual buyers via online platforms, in limited amounts.

Dorota Choma, spokeswoman for the Bogdanka mine.

"Yesterday, on Thursday (August 25) we launched a point for small coal buyers, up to 6 tonnes, but it is also needed to mention the formalities. We have introduced a two-step formal path in order to eliminate situations where people were coming here, taking a spot in the queue and selling it to someone else or trading the coal illegally later."

In recent years, Poland has been the most vocal critic of EU climate policy and a staunch defender of coal that generates as much as 80% of its electricity. But coal output has steadily declined as the cost of mining at deeper levels increases.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -1.12% 1736.8 Delayed Quote.-4.00%
LUBELSKI WEGIEL BOGDANKA S.A. -2.48% 51.2 Delayed Quote.60.00%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -1.22% 1018.75 Real-time Quote.-4.31%
SILVER -1.60% 18.88 Delayed Quote.-17.60%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.00% 59.55 Delayed Quote.-19.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pSome Pennsylvania Republicans defend Mastriano for posing in Confederate uniform
RE
05:31pUK's Liz Truss considers 5% cut on VAT if she becomes PM -Telegraph
RE
05:13pHomeowners in Poland queue for days to buy fuel
RE
05:06pPrince Charles guest edits Black British newspaper
RE
04:52pMountain lion dies in surgery after being shot by police in California
RE
04:49pUK's Liz Truss considers 5% cut on VAT if she becomes PM -Telegraph
RE
04:45pArtemis mission to put first 'footprints on moon dust' since 1972
RE
03:38pDell ceases all Russian operations after August offices closure
RE
03:37pFrance to keep curbing hikes in households' energy costs
RE
03:01pPrincess Diana's unique Ford Escort fetches $850,000 at auction
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1New CATL m3p batteries can improve energy density by 10%-20% - chairman
2UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE- THERE IS A REALISTIC POSSIBILITY THAT…
33M Statement Regarding Bankruptcy Court Decision
4Bitcoin drops 1.6% to below $20,000
5France to keep curbing hikes in households' energy costs

HOT NEWS