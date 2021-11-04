Log in
Homethrive's Family Caregiving Platform Provides Much Needed Support Just in Time for National Family Caregivers Month

11/04/2021 | 09:13am EDT
To help more people in time for National Family Caregivers Month, Homethrive, the technology-enabled healthcare service company that reduces work, worry, and stress for family caregivers, their loved ones, and employers, announced expanded access to its family caregiving platform, Dari. Through Dari, users have the expertise and advice of Homethrive’s expert Care Guides in the palms of their hands, to tackle topics such as enrolling in Medicare, navigating an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, choosing the best care options, and assisting loved ones with special needs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005372/en/

“Our country has a problem that’s been percolating for years – taking care of our families, especially our seniors, while balancing life and work,” said Homethrive Co-founder, Dave Jacobs. “Caregiving impacts 1 in 5 employees; 75% of whom are women, who are leaving the workforce in alarming numbers. And, for those who don’t leave the workforce, the stress and worry can take a huge toll on mental health and result in a loss of productivity for companies,” Jacobs continued. “Because November is National Family Caregivers Month, we wanted to raise awareness about the availability of Dari, our caregiving platform, so employers and their employees can get the information they need on-demand and on-the-go.”

“Supporting aging or special needs loved ones can be rewarding, but is also challenging and stressful, so for many people, the experience is confusing,” said Shanna Grayson, Homethrive VP of Care Management. “It is hard to know where to turn, who to trust, and what the best decisions are for each individual family. Dari is powered by our expert Care Guides who provide invaluable guidance to thousands of people every day.”

About Homethrive

Homethrive is the technology-enabled healthcare service company that reduces work, worry, and stress for unpaid family caregivers, their loved ones, and employers. Our family caregiving platform, Dari, uses custom algorithms and uniquely integrates our digital assistant for coaching, navigation, and resources with expert personal interaction and service coordination to help ease the difficult and stressful responsibility of supporting loved ones who are aging or have special needs. Family caregivers and their loved ones get the support they need to confidently maneuver the aging, eldercare, and special needs journey. Dari is available nationally and offered as a benefit program through employers, affinity groups, and insurance companies.

Homethrive was co-founded by Dave Jacobs and David Greenberg, who both personally struggled to navigate the process of caring for aging parents at home. As veteran healthcare professionals, they were surprised that finding the support and guidance they needed to care for their aging parents proved to be far more challenging than they anticipated. The company was launched in partnership with 7wireVentures after identifying the vast unmet need for a comprehensive solution to support caregiver’s elder parents looking to age in place. https://www.homethrive.com/


HOT NEWS