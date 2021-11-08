Homrich Berg Expands Into South Florida Market With Addition of Experienced Family Office Advisor Team

Leading $10 billion RIA adds three-advisor, family-office team to open first location outside of Atlanta region in Palm Beach

Homrich Berg (HB) is strategically expanding its footprint in the Southeast with its first office outside of the Atlanta region, in Palm Beach, Florida. The $10 billion RIA is adding a three-advisor team, which previously managed over $1.5 billion in assets at GenSpring SunTrust Private Wealth and specializes in providing wealth management services for ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Kevin Campbell, CFA and Amy Owen, JD, LLM join Homrich Berg as Managing Directors, along with Sara Whipple in Client Service Operations, to lead HB’s South Florida operations from the new Palm Beach office. The experienced wealth advisor team works primarily with family office clients and will greatly expand the roster of advisors able to offer these services at Homrich Berg. This new addition is the second major strategic hire for the growing HB Family Office division this year, with Emily Bentley joining HB from JP Morgan Private Bank earlier in 2021 as a Managing Director.

Owen and Campbell each bring more than 15 years of financial services experience. Campbell is a veteran investments advisor with expertise in private investments, while Owen offers strong tax and estate planning expertise that will also be a beneficial resource to Homrich Berg’s existing advisors and clients.

The new HB office is opening in Divosta Towers in Palm Beach Gardens, and at least one current HB advisor will be moving to Palm Beach to join the office team down in Florida. “We have been discussing adding a physical office in Florida for many years given our numerous clients in the state,” said CEO Andy Berg. “We wanted to find the right cultural fit and experienced advisor team first to ensure a strong launch, and I am pleased to welcome these great people to HB.”

“I had the pleasure of working with both Amy and Kevin at GenSpring,” says Thomas Carroll, president at Homrich Berg. “I am confident that they will bring the same passion and focus on HB client needs and priorities, making them a great culture fit to help our firm expand beyond its Atlanta roots. Florida represents a natural starting point for our regional expansion, and I’m pleased Amy, Kevin and Sara will be leading our efforts in the area.”

One of the big draws for the new Florida team was Homrich Berg’s ability to provide the resources and benefits of a larger firm, combined with the flexibility and entrepreneurial spirit typically associated with a smaller independent fiduciary RIA. “We are thrilled to not only offer clients continued access to great technology and wealth planning resources, but also expand their ability to participate in areas such as private alternative investments,” says Campbell. “We love Homrich Berg’s entrepreneurial mindset, as it continues to evolve while growing in scale.” Owen added that “it’s exciting to join a firm that shares our focus on serving clients objectively first, and to be part of the firm’s next stage of development and the continued growth of HB Family Office.”

