STORY: Honda is recalling 1.3 million vehicles worldwide

The rearview camera image

may not appear on the display

That's according to the U.S. National

Highway Traffic Safety Administration

The recall covers some 2018-2023 Odyssey,

2019-2022 Pilot and 2019-2023 Passport vehicles

and includes 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S.,

88,000 in Canada and 16,000 in Mexico