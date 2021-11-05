Honduran GDP seen growing at up to 9% this year -central bank president

TEGUCIGALPA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The economy of Honduras will
grow between 8% and 9% this year, following a historic 9%
contraction in 2020 caused by the pandemic and the destruction
of hurricanes Eta and Iota, the president of the Central
American nation's central bank said Friday.
The new forecast far exceeds earlier expectations for gross
domestic product (GDP) growth in a range of 3.2% and 5.2%.
"The range we had from 3.2% to 5.2% has been exceeded and
the new estimate for economic growth is between 8% and 9%,"
Wilfredo Cerrato, president of the Central Bank of Honduras
(BCH), said in a recording shared with media.
If confirmed, it would be the fastest pace of growth since
1977, when a rate of 10.4% was reported, World Bank data showed.
Cerrato said greater activity in the country's retail and
manufacturing sectors, as well as higher prices for one of its
main agricultural exports - coffee, had helped to lift GDP
growth as had an increase in remittances, mostly from Hondurans
living in the United States.
(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Aurora Ellis)