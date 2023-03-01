Advanced search
Honduran coffee exports jump 32% in February on higher demand

03/01/2023 | 05:45pm EST
TEGUCIGALPA, March 1 (Reuters) - Honduran coffee exports in February jumped 31.8% year-on-year in February, helped by a surge in market demand, an industry executive said on Wednesday.

Central America's largest exporter shipped 662,324 60-kilo bags in February compared to 502,521 a year earlier, according to preliminary data from national coffee institute IHCAFE.

"February exports are due to an increase in demand, reflected in agreed-upon shipping contracts," Honduran Coffee Exporters Association president Miguel Pon told Reuters.

"We hope that the demand will be maintained in the coming months and we will be able to reach the scheduled exports goal," he added. Export volumes normally increase from January to June or July each crop cycle.

Honduras plans to export some 5.52 million 60-kilo bags during the 2022-2023 harvest, up from 4.70 million 60-kilo bags shipped from the previous harvest.

Honduras' cumulative exports reached 1.47 million 60-kilo bags in February, down 1% from the 1.49 million shipped in the same period of the 2021-2022 season. (Reporting by Gustavo Palcencia; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Sandra Maler)


