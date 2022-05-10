Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Honduran ex-president Hernandez pleads not guilty in U.S., decries treatment

05/10/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: COP26 in Glasgow

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, with chains around his ankles, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to U.S. drug and weapons charges in Manhattan federal court while his lawyer complained of "prisoner of war" conditions in jail.

U.S. prosecutors have accused Hernandez, a former U.S. ally, of receiving millions of dollars from drug traffickers in exchange for protection from arrest while leading Honduras from 2014 until January of this year. Hernandez used the money to enrich himself and finance his political campaigns, prosecutors said.

Hernandez, extradited from the Central American country last month, entered the plea of not guilty to three criminal counts - including conspiracy to import cocaine and weapons possession - at an arraignment before U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel.

The former president entered the courtroom wearing a blue T-shirt with chains around his ankles, and spoke briefly through a Spanish interpreter to say he was not guilty.

Hernandez has in the past denied the allegations, portraying himself as a fierce opponent of drug cartels and accusing traffickers of smearing him to get revenge and lighten their sentences.

At the hearing, his lawyer Raymond Colon said Hernandez was being held in solitary confinement at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center and had not been allowed to call his family.

Colon said he was denied access to visit Hernandez several times, though he has gone once and his assistants have gone.

"He's being treated like a prisoner of war," Colon said. "We're not asking for him to get special treatment because he's a former head of state, but these conditions are psychologically debilitating."

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons, which manages the detention facility, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Castel ordered prosecutors to discuss Hernandez's detention conditions with Metropolitan Detention Center officials and report back to him. He set Hernandez's next court date for Sept. 28, and said trial could begin on Jan. 17, 2023.

(This story corrects paragraphs 6, 7 to note the speaker was Hernandez lawyer Raymond Colon, not Hernandez)

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Luc Cohen


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:04pMusk says had conversations with china govt officials recently,…
RE
02:02pStablecoin Terra's broken dollar peg hits wider crypto markets
RE
02:01pMusk says vw is doing the most on ev front; there will be some s…
RE
02:00pMusk says scooters are dangerous and would not recommend to any…
RE
01:57pCPI, PPI : Markets look for signs of U.S. inflation peak
RE
01:57pRussia downed satellite internet in Ukraine -Western officials
RE
01:56pMusk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump
RE
01:56pFed policymakers back big rate hikes, say jobless rate may rise
RE
01:56pEBRD says it will spend 1 bln euros in Ukraine this year
RE
01:54pPfizer to pay $11.6 billion for Biohaven to tap migraine market
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Siltronic AG reports very good Q1 and expects positive business develop..
2Tesla halts most output at Shanghai plant, April sales dive
3STELLANTIS : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Corestate reports figures for the first quarter of 2022 ? business affe..
5Analyst recommendations: Edison International, Ford, General Motors, GS..

HOT NEWS