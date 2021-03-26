Honduras central bank says economy could grow 5.2% in 2021 after pandemic, hurricanes

TEGUCIGALPA, March 26 (Reuters) - Honduras' economy is
expected to grow up to 5.2% in 2021, the central bank president
said on Friday, a major rebound from a contraction in 2020 due
to the coronavirus pandemic and two devastating hurricanes.
The Central American country's economy shrank a historic 9%
in 2020 after a major drop in activity due to coronavirus
restrictions. Hurricanes Eta and Iota also caused billions in
damages, wiping out homes, infrastructure and crops, the
government has said.
"In the period of 2021/2022, we expect a Gross Domestic
Product between 3.2% and 5.2%," said central bank president
Wilfredo Cerrato at a press conference, adding that export
manufacturing and construction had shown encouraging signs.
Honduras has 185,484 coronavirus infections and 4,527
related deaths, according to government data.
(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; writing by Cassandra Garrison;
Editing by David Gregorio)