Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Honduras extends, expands state of emergency meant to fight crime

01/07/2023 | 01:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Honduran Military Police holds operation to curb violence, in Tegucigalpa

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - The Honduran government on Saturday extended a state of emergency declaration for 45 days, expanding it to additional areas of the country in an effort to fight criminal gangs amid high levels of violence.

The state of emergency, in place since Dec. 6 in 165 areas of Honduras' largest two cities, Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula, has been expanded to 235 of the country's 298 municipalities, the national police said.

Police chief Gustavo Sanchez said the decision, based on what he told journalists were good results during December, will allow continued reductions in crime and violence.

The measure, part of leftist President Xiomara Castro's crackdown on gangs such as Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18, suspends some constitutional rights and allows security forces to detain people who they consider associated with or have committed crimes.

The effort comes amid complaints by business owners, the transportation sector and ordinary Hondurans that extortion by criminals has risen in recent months.

During the first month of the measures, 39 criminal gangs were destroyed and 652 people were arrested, while 43 kilos of cocaine and thousands of grams and rocks of crack were seized, the police said.

Human rights defenders have said they will monitor the measures.

Extortions generate annual profits of up to $737 million for gangs, nearly 3% of the country's gross domestic product, according to data from Association for a More Just Society, a security-focused non-governmental organization.

(Reporting by Orfa Mejia in Tegucigalpa; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:59pOne dead, 22 injured in accident on Mexico City metro
RE
01:48pShelling booms around Bakhmut's streets in 'Christmas ceasefire'
RE
01:44pUkrainians mark Orthodox Christmas in Europe with a prayer to return home
RE
01:33pHonduras extends, expands state of emergency meant to fight crime
RE
01:13pRussian mercenary boss says wants Ukraine's Bakhmut for its 'underground cities'
RE
12:25p'Hard to see': Santa Cruz cleans up after fierce storm
RE
12:23pColonial Pipeline Says Line 3 Remains Shut Down While Repairs Continue At Witt Booster Station Near Danville
RE
12:23pColonial pipeline says crews and contractors are monitoring cond…
RE
12:23pColonial pipeline says product release discovered on tuesday, ja…
RE
12:22pColonial pipeline says line 3 remains shut down while repairs co…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese billionaire Jack Ma spotted in Bangkok - Thai media reports
2Sartorius CEO expects less technological openness with China
3Ant Group says Jack Ma relinquishes control of company
4Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed
5U.S. appeals court strikes down ban on bump stocks

HOT NEWS