Honduras joins development bank in search of financing

TEGUCIGALPA, July 19 (Reuters) - Honduras became a full member of the CAF-Development Bank of Latin America, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as leftist President Xiomara Castro's administration seeks financing to ease critical budgetary imbalances left by her predecessor.

Castro, who took office in January, must tackle a public debt of almost $15.7 billion, or around 57% of Honduras' gross domestic product (GDP), according to finance ministry data.

Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina called the move "a great step for Honduras" in a statement, which said the country had signed onto the CAF on Monday in Panama.

Honduras' central bank approved a $1 billion loan to the government in mid-June to finance public investment, as well as "the servicing of internal and external debt for 2022 and the payment of the second tranche of the sovereign bond that matures in March 2023 for $166.7 million dollars." (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sandra Maler)