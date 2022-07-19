Honduras joins development bank in search of financing

TEGUCIGALPA, July 19 (Reuters) - Honduras became a full
member of the CAF-Development Bank of Latin America, the foreign
ministry said on Tuesday, as leftist President Xiomara Castro's
administration seeks financing to ease critical budgetary
imbalances left by her predecessor.
Castro, who took office in January, must tackle a public
debt of almost $15.7 billion, or around 57% of Honduras' gross
domestic product (GDP), according to finance ministry data.
Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina called the
move "a great step for Honduras" in a statement, which said the
country had signed onto the CAF on Monday in Panama.
Honduras' central bank approved a $1 billion loan to the
government in mid-June to finance public investment, as well as
"the servicing of internal and external debt for 2022 and the
payment of the second tranche of the sovereign bond that matures
in March 2023 for $166.7 million dollars."
(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing
by Sandra Maler)