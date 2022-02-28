Honduras to cancel environmental permits for mining, ban open pits

TEGUCIGALPA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Environmental permits for
Honduran metal and non-metal mining will be canceled, the
country's government said in a brief statement on Monday,
describing the industry as harmful and declaring it will
specifically prohibit open pit mining.
The statement from the Ministry of Energy, Natural
Resources, Environment and Mines added that natural areas with
"high ecological value" will be preserved, without going into
further detail.
(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing
by David Alire Garcia and Chris Reese)