Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Honduras to cancel environmental permits for mining, ban open pits

02/28/2022 | 05:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TEGUCIGALPA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Environmental permits for Honduran metal and non-metal mining will be canceled, the country's government said in a brief statement on Monday, describing the industry as harmful and declaring it will specifically prohibit open pit mining.

The statement from the Ministry of Energy, Natural Resources, Environment and Mines added that natural areas with "high ecological value" will be preserved, without going into further detail. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.04% 1907.364 Delayed Quote.3.25%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.43% 1111.5515 Delayed Quote.3.23%
SILVER -0.01% 24.4 Delayed Quote.4.08%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pCanada to supply anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, ban Russian oil imports
RE
05:54pHonduras to cancel environmental permits for mining, ban open pits
RE
05:53pGrain trader Bunge says sanctions may have 'adverse effect' on its Russian operations
RE
05:52pLUCID CEO : To start production of gravity suv in the first half…
RE
05:51pIran says key issues unresolved in Vienna nuclear talks
RE
05:50pShell to exit Russia after Ukraine invasion, joining BP
RE
05:43pU.N. General Assembly set to isolate Russia over Ukraine invasion
RE
05:43pU.N. General Assembly set to isolate Russia over Ukraine invasion
RE
05:42pCalifornia, Oregon and Washington to end school mask mandates after March 11
RE
05:37pSarah Palin seeks new trial, judge's disqualification in NY Times case
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Take Five: The cost of war
2Stocks fall, ruble dives as Russia sanctions hit world markets
3WRAPUP 11-Russia hikes rates, introduces capital controls as sanctions ..
4S&P 500 ends lower as West hits Russia with sanctions
5Transcript : VEON Ltd., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2022

HOT NEWS