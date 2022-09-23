Advanced search
Honduras to receive $200 mln loan to mitigate fuel price pressures

09/23/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
TEGUCIGALPA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Honduras will receive a $200 million loan from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration in order to mitigate fuel price pressures in the country, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

The approval is part of a temporary program by the bank to support Central American countries facing high fuel prices, which have helped push up prices across the board this year.

The agreement will support Honduras' subsidy on the tax on super, regular and diesel gasoline, its additional subsidy of 50% of diesel prices and a subsidy for customers with electricity consumption equal to or less than 150 kilowatts-hour.

In the statement, the bank's Chief Executive Dante Mossi said the program aims to support the "resilience and economic situations of most vulnerable families" in the Central American region. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
