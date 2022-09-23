Honduras to receive $200 mln loan to mitigate fuel price pressures

TEGUCIGALPA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Honduras will receive a
$200 million loan from the Central American Bank for Economic
Integration in order to mitigate fuel price pressures in the
country, the bank said in a statement on Friday.
The approval is part of a temporary program by the bank to
support Central American countries facing high fuel prices,
which have helped push up prices across the board this year.
The agreement will support Honduras' subsidy on the tax on
super, regular and diesel gasoline, its additional subsidy of
50% of diesel prices and a subsidy for customers with
electricity consumption equal to or less than 150
kilowatts-hour.
In the statement, the bank's Chief Executive Dante Mossi
said the program aims to support the "resilience and economic
situations of most vulnerable families" in the Central American
region.
(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Sandra Maler)