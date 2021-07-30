Log in
Honeywell : Announces Quarterly Dividend

07/30/2021 | 08:01am EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.93 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on September 3, 2021, out of surplus to shareowners of record at the close of business on August 13, 2021.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:


Media

Investor Relations

Nina Krauss

Reena Vaidya

(704) 627-6035

(704) 627-6200

Nina.Krauss@honeywell.com  

Reena.Vaidya@honeywell.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-announces-quarterly-dividend-301345089.html

SOURCE Honeywell


© PRNewswire 2021
