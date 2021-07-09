Log in
Honeywell : To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Friday, July 23

07/09/2021 | 09:01am EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) will issue its second quarter financial results before the opening of the Nasdaq Stock Market on Friday, July 23. The company will also hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Conference Call Details

To participate on the conference call, please dial (866) 548-4713 (domestic) or (323) 794-2093 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. EDT start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for Honeywell's second quarter 2021 earnings call or provide the conference code HON2Q21. You can hear a replay of the conference call from 12:30 p.m. EDT, July 23, until 12:30 p.m. EDT, July 30, by dialing (888) 203-1112 (domestic) or (719) 457-0820 (international). The access code is 7208292.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:




Media

Investor Relations

Nina Krauss

Mark Bendza

(704) 627-6035

(704) 627-6200

nina.krauss@honeywell.com  

mark.bendza@honeywell.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-release-second-quarter-financial-results-and-hold-its-investor-conference-call-on-friday-july-23-301328637.html

SOURCE Honeywell


© PRNewswire 2021
