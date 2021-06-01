Hong Kong April retail sales rise 12.1% y/y as pandemic threat eases

Sales surged to HK$27 billion ($3.48 billion), government data showed on Tuesday. That was compared with a revised 20.2% surge in March and a 30% rise in February.

In volume terms, retail sales in April increased 10.9% year-on-year, compared with a revised 19.9% surge in the previous month.

"Retail sales volume was still far below its pre-pandemic level as inbound tourism remained frozen," a government spokesman said.

"As inbound tourism will likely take time to recover amid the evolving global pandemic, the near-term outlook for the retail trade is still challenging," the spokesman added.

Tourist arrivals rose 38.3% year on year in April to 5,706 from a low comparison base last year, snapping 21 consecutive months of decline, the tourism board said.

Online retail sales in April grew 27.2% in value year on year, compared to a revised 44% growth in March.

Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts, which depend heavily on mainland tourists, soared 93.2% in April versus a revised 81.2% surge in March, the data showed.

Clothing, footwear and allied products surged 60.2% in April compared to a revised 74.1% growth in March.

Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment improved to 6.4% in the February-April period, from a 6.8% in January-March quarter, with the labour market improving as the coronavirus outbreak receded.

Hong Kong's economy grew a revised 7.9% in the first quarter from a year earlier, snapping six consecutive quarters of annual contractions, boosted by a lower coronavirus threat and mainland China's recovery with hopes for a continued recovery largely pinned on the government's vaccination drive.

Official forecasts are for the economy to grow between 3.5% and 5.5% in 2021, after a 6.1% contraction in 2020.

($1 = 7.7592 Hong Kong dollars)

