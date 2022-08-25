Hong Kong, China shares rebound on Beijing's fresh stimulus

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index
posted its biggest jump in nearly four months in a shortened
trading session on Thursday, while China shares also rose,
buoyed by Beijing's fresh economic stimulus measures and a pause
in the yuan's slide.
** The Hang Seng index rose 3.6% to close at
19,968.38 in the afternoon, posting its biggest gain since late
April. The morning trading was suspended due to a typhoon.
** The blue chip CSI300 Index rose 0.8% to
4,116.24, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained
about 1% to 3,246.25.
** Sentiment was boosted after China's State Council, or
cabinet, announced fresh steps to support an economy suffering
from a property crisis, COVID-19 outbreaks, and heave waves.
** Fresh stimulus measures include a new quota of 300
billion yuan ($43.79 billion) in policy bank financing tools,
and a fresh quota of about 500 billion yuan in local government
special bonds, state media reported late on
Wednesday.
** Also, China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social
Security said on Thursday the country will focus on expanding
jobs and promote fiscal, monetary and industrial policies to
support job market stabilisation.
** The yuan rebounded from a two-year low against the
dollar, helped by a firmer-than-expected official
guidance.
** Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that China's foreign
exchange regulator phoned several banks to warn them against
aggressively selling the Chinese currency.
** The recent weakness in stocks "released selling pressure,
creating room for a rebound that was triggered by news of fresh
stimulus," said Linus Yip, Hong Kong-based chief strategist at
First Shanghai Securities Ltd.
** Hong Kong's Hang Seng TECH Index surged 6%, the
biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly four month, amid
market talks that Sino-U.S. audit talks have made progress.
** In China, financials and property shares rose,
but Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext and Shanghai's
tech-heavy STAR Market fell.
** Energy companies jumped 5.2%, but new energy
shares dropped nearly 2%.
** Nomura, however, cautioned that the new stimulus measures
are not game changers, as the zero-COVID policy and property
woes continue to weigh on the economy.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)