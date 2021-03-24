Hong Kong, China shares slump as policy tightening concerns persist

* HSI -1.9%, SSEC -1.2%, CSI300 -1.4%
* Fed's Kaplan says he expects rate hike in 2022
* Tencent's Ma meets anti-trust officials
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks hit
their lowest in more than 10 weeks on Wednesday, tracking
overnight slump in Wall Street, on concerns of potential rate
hikes and policy tightening globally while elevated Treasury
yields also dampened risk appetite.
By the midday break, the Hang Seng Index was down
1.9% at 27,954.52, the lowest since Jan. 12, while Chinese
H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 2.18% to 10,868.77.
Mainland shares also extended losses, with the Shanghai
Composite index down 1.22% at 3,369.78 points while the
blue-chip CSI300 index dropped 1.39%.
With more people getting vaccinated against the coronavirus
and as the economy continues to improve, Dallas Federal Reserve
President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday that he is among the
policymakers expecting the central bank to start raising rates
as soon as next year.
On Wall Street overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 0.94%, the S&P 500 lost 0.76% and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 1.12%.
"Investors in Hong Kong are following the overnight
risk-averse sentiment in Wall Street as Treasury yield continued
hiking," said Zhang Yanbin, an analyst with Zheshang Securities.
"The expectation of Fed to start raising rates in the near
future also weighed."
Pony Ma, the reticent founder of Tencent Holdings,
met with the country's anti-trust watchdog officials this month
to discuss compliance at his group, two people with direct
knowledge said, an indication that China's antitrust crackdown
could soon target other internet behemoths.
The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking the IT sector
led the losses by falling 2.5% while the biggest loser
was Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, which was down
-13.26%.
Leading the declines in mainland, the CSI300 transportation
index and CSI300 resource index
dropped 4.3% and 4.1%, respectively.
Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 1.04% while Japan's Nikkei index
was down 1.57%.
The yuan was quoted at 6.5227 per U.S. dollar,
0.1% weaker than the previous close of 6.516.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)