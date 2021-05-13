Hong Kong Convention Ambassadors Team Up to Make City the Place to Meet

Strong line-up of 12 upcoming ambassador-led events expected to generate close to US$10 million tourism receipt

Over 100 distinguished leaders of business and professional bodies in Hong Kong have joined forces with the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) as Hong Kong Convention Ambassadors to promote the city as the premier choice for regional and global Meetings, Incentive trips, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) events.

The HKTB has launched the ‘Hong Kong Convention Ambassador’ programme to help revitalise Hong Kong’s MICE industry, after a turbulent and challenging 2020 with unwavering resilience and agility. With extensive connections, influence and personal standing in their respective fields, the Ambassadors have a significant advantage when they lobby potential conference organisers to consider Hong Kong as the preferred host city for future MICE events.

“As we chart the road to recovery, we are grateful to have over 100 prominent leaders of the community join us in promoting Hong Kong as the preferred host for global MICE events, ” Dr YK Pang, Chairman of the HKTB said, as he extended a warm welcome to the Ambassadors. “The Hong Kong Convention Ambassador programme is formulated not only to bring business events to the city when travel resumes. It will also promote the advantages of Hong Kong to the global business community and help drive multi-sectoral recovery. The economic multiplier effect of hosting world-class MICE events is huge. And the HKTB team is here to offer full support to the Ambassadors’ efforts,” he added.

The multiplier effect

On average, MICE visitors are high-yielding travellers who spend at least 20% more per capita than general visitors. Furthermore, they create a larger multiplier effect on the city’s economy. MICE events also help drive the recovery and development of the region, including the Greater Bay Area.

The city is poised to welcome its first-ever Greater Bay Area Artificial Intelligence Congress with over 2,400 participants in November 2021. “Hong Kong is in the best position to host this GBA event given its leading position as the most international city and a gateway to the mainland. The ambassador programme will certainly deepen the network between the HKTB and business sectors to bring even more leading international events,” said Mr Henry Li, Chief Marketing Officer of Hong Kong Productivity Council.

A successful event boosts confidence

The Ambassadors are instrumental in strengthening the city’s position as a best-in-class MICE hub.

Their efforts have begun to bear fruit, with the Hong Kong International Dental Expo and Symposium (‘HKIDEAS’) held successfully in January, a testament to their endeavours.

The three-day event, the first trade exhibition held in the city since the fourth wave of COVID-19 hit in late 2020, drew an average daily attendance of over 3,000 dental professionals. Our Ambassador, Dr Century Tsang, President of Hong Kong Dental Association and Honorary Chairman of Organising Committee of HKIDEAS, said, “We are excited to host such a successful expo and symposium during the pandemic. We worked closely with the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre to implement stringent preventive and social distancing measures to ensure the event went smoothly and safely. Our success proves Hong Kong’s unrivalled attributes in hosting top-notch events even under difficult circumstances.”

Ambassadors’ influence speaks volumes

Fellow Ambassador, the Associate Dean (External Affairs), Faculty of Medicine at The Chinese University of Hong Kong and Congress Chair, 15th Asia Pacific Congress of Endoscopic and Laparoscopic Surgeons of Asia (ELSA 2021), Professor Philip Chiu has pulled out all the stops to bring the annual congress to Hong Kong in November 2021. To be held at the Hong Kong Science & Technology Park, ELSA 2021 is the biggest conference in Asia in endoscopic and laparoscopic surgery. The event will bring economic benefits and further elevate the city’s medical standing, paving the way for bidding for more international medical events.

Professor Chiu said, “Hong Kong has solid fundamentals and a track record in hosting international medical conferences, thanks to its connectivity, service quality, efficiency, and the city’s leadership in various medical fields. Together with leaders in other specialties, I am honoured to take part in promoting Hong Kong as the international city for conferences.”

A robust recovery ahead

The strong alliance of Convention Ambassadors will amplify Hong Kong’s appeal in drawing more top MICE events to the city, thereby driving a robust recovery post-COVID-19. With the HKTB team’s comprehensive support, they will contribute significantly to strengthening the city’s status as ‘The World’s Meeting Place’.

List of ambassador-led events in the pipeline:

Event Event Date Global Chinese Breast Cancer Organisations Alliance Conference 2021 Q3/4 2021 23rd International Conference of Racing Analysts and Veterinarians 2021 Q4 2021 Greater Bay Area Artificial Intelligence Congress 2021 Q4 2021 15th Asia Pacific Congress of Endoscopic and Laparoscopic Surgeons of Asia (ELSA 2021) Q4 2021 Asian Conference on Emergency Medicine 2021 Q4 2021 Hong Kong International Dental Expo and Symposium 2021 Q4 2021 International Airline Transport Association (IATA) World Cargo Symposium 2022 Q1 2022 World Confederation for Physical Therapy Asia Western Pacific Regional Congress 2022 Q2 2022 Asia Pacific League of Associations for Rheumatology (APLAR) 2022 Q3 2022 Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Congress 2023 2023 The Congress of Asian Society of Cardiovascular Imaging (ASCI) 2023 Q2/3 2023 The Congress of the Asian Society of Transplantation (CAST) 2023 Q3 2023

