Hong Kong Cuts Economic Growth Forecast for 2022

Hong Kong cut its 2022 gross domestic product forecast after taking into account the economic performance in the first three quarters of the year and the subdued short-term outlook.

The government now expects real GDP to contract 3.2% for 2022, compared with its previously projected range of 0.5% contraction to 0.5% growth.

The city's GDP fell 4.5% in real terms in the July-to-September period from a year earlier, according to revised data released by the government Friday. That matched the advance estimate for a 4.5% contraction and was wider than the 1.3% decrease in the second quarter.

The worse external environment and continued disruptions to cross-boundary land cargo flows dealt a serious blow to Hong Kong's exports, the government said.

Tightened financial conditions stemming from sharp interest-rate increases by major central banks weighed heavily on domestic demand, although the generally stable pandemic situation, improved labor market conditions and the disbursement of consumption vouchers in August provided support to private consumption, the government added.

Domestically, private-consumption expenditure was virtually unchanged in the third quarter in real terms from a year earlier, but continued to expand from the previous quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis, the data showed. However, overall investment expenditure had a wider decline of 14.3% in real terms from a year earlier.

On a seasonally-adjusted on-quarter basis, Hong Kong's GDP fell 2.6% in real terms in the third quarter, the data showed. That matched the advance estimate for a 2.6% contraction.

