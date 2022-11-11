Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Hong Kong Cuts Economic Growth Forecast for 2022

11/11/2022 | 09:12am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ronnie Harui


Hong Kong cut its 2022 gross domestic product forecast after taking into account the economic performance in the first three quarters of the year and the subdued short-term outlook.

The government now expects real GDP to contract 3.2% for 2022, compared with its previously projected range of 0.5% contraction to 0.5% growth.

The city's GDP fell 4.5% in real terms in the July-to-September period from a year earlier, according to revised data released by the government Friday. That matched the advance estimate for a 4.5% contraction and was wider than the 1.3% decrease in the second quarter.

The worse external environment and continued disruptions to cross-boundary land cargo flows dealt a serious blow to Hong Kong's exports, the government said.

Tightened financial conditions stemming from sharp interest-rate increases by major central banks weighed heavily on domestic demand, although the generally stable pandemic situation, improved labor market conditions and the disbursement of consumption vouchers in August provided support to private consumption, the government added.

Domestically, private-consumption expenditure was virtually unchanged in the third quarter in real terms from a year earlier, but continued to expand from the previous quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis, the data showed. However, overall investment expenditure had a wider decline of 14.3% in real terms from a year earlier.

On a seasonally-adjusted on-quarter basis, Hong Kong's GDP fell 2.6% in real terms in the third quarter, the data showed. That matched the advance estimate for a 2.6% contraction.


Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 0412ET

Latest news "Commodities"
04:35aVedanta says state revenue share would make Barmer oil asset unviable
RE
04:12aHong Kong Cuts Economic Growth Forecast for 2022
DJ
02:45aRouble firms towards 60 vs dollar amid jump in oil prices
RE
02:30aGerman Inflation Hits Highest Level in More Than 70 Years
DJ
02:27aFoxconn to Boost Workforce in India Plant, Reuters Reports
DJ
01:32aRWE Receives Permit for Dutch Offshore Wind Farm
DJ
01:00aAddex Reports Q3 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
DJ
12:37aBase metals rally as China eases COVID measures
RE
12:23aOil jumps by over 2% as China eases COVID curbs
RE
12:19aVEGOILS-Palm oil rises on Nov. export strength, higher Indonesian taxes
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1GN announces appointment of new CEO in GN Audio
2FTX scrambles for funds as regulators take action
3GSK to limit U.S. use of ovarian cancer drug to some populations
4FTSE 100 edges higher as China's easing of COVID curbs boosts miners
5Third quarter 2022: Continued growth with good profitability and strong..

HOT NEWS