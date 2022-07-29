Hong Kong Exchange Fund posts H1 investment loss of HK$144.2 billion

The fund's second-quarter loss amounted to HK$95.4 billion after a loss of HK$48.8 billion in the January-March quarter, the authority said.

"Looking ahead into the second half of 2022, challenging global investment conditions will continue to linger, such as further tightening of monetary policies by central banks amid persistently high inflation, further deterioration of geopolitical risks, and intensifying risk of recession in major economies," said HKMA chief executive Eddie Yue.

"This may lead to higher volatility in asset markets," Yue said, adding that the investment environment would be tough for the rest of the year.

The HKMA is the main manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.

($1 = 7.8499 Hong Kong dollars)

