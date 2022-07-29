Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hong Kong Exchange Fund posts H1 investment loss of HK$144.2 billion

07/29/2022 | 05:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted an investment loss of HK$144.2 billion ($18.37 billion) in the first six months of 2022 as the investment environment deteriorated, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.

The fund's second-quarter loss amounted to HK$95.4 billion after a loss of HK$48.8 billion in the January-March quarter, the authority said.

"Looking ahead into the second half of 2022, challenging global investment conditions will continue to linger, such as further tightening of monetary policies by central banks amid persistently high inflation, further deterioration of geopolitical risks, and intensifying risk of recession in major economies," said HKMA chief executive Eddie Yue.

"This may lead to higher volatility in asset markets," Yue said, adding that the investment environment would be tough for the rest of the year.

The HKMA is the main manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.

($1 = 7.8499 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.22% 1.21453 Delayed Quote.-10.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.19% 0.77921 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.01953 Delayed Quote.-10.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.51% 0.012623 Delayed Quote.-6.74%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.05% 0.6288 Delayed Quote.-8.45%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58aDHL to withdraw from domestic Russia transportation services
RE
05:57aGlobal equity funds record fifth weekly outflow in a row
RE
05:56aSri Lanka inflation jumps to a record 60.8% in July
RE
05:54aAscot, Marsh provide insurance cover for Ukraine sea corridor
RE
05:47aHong Kong Exchange Fund posts H1 investment loss of HK$144.2 billion
RE
05:41aJapan eyes response to FX moves as item for consideration in FY23 budget
RE
05:36aBritain's High Court rules against Venezuela's Maduro in latest gold battle
RE
05:32aJapan sticks to projection of balancing budget by FY2026
RE
05:31aErnst & Young Split Plan Held Up By Debt Issues - WSJ
RE
05:31aErnst & young split plan held up by debt issues - wsj…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Renault : Press release - 2022 H1 Financial Results
2'Embrace the uncertainty' from less central bank guidance - former Fed ..
3Ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM delivers solid results in demanding supply cha..
4Signify reports second quarter sales of EUR 1.8 billion, comparable sal..
5Cnova N : First Half 2022 Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast &..

HOT NEWS