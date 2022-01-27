Hong Kong Exchange Fund's 2021 investment income falls 27.7% y/y - HKMA

HONG KONG, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Exchange Fund,
which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted investment
income of HK$170.5 billion ($21.9 billion) in 2021, the Hong
Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday, the lowest in three
years.
The figure compared with an investment gain of a revised
HK$235.8 billion in 2020. Investment income for the fourth
quarter amounted to HK$26.8 billion against HK$145.0 billion in
the same period the previous year.
"As global economic recovery moderates with slowing growth
momentum of corporate earnings and lingering concerns over new
virus variants and geopolitical tensions, the investment
environment will remain uncertain," said Eddie Yue, HKMA chief
executive.
"We will remain flexible, implement defensive measures as
appropriate, and maintain a high degree of liquidity," Yue
added.
The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is
under the control of the financial secretary and invests in
equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and
assets.
($1 = 7.7912 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Toby
Chopra and Alison Williams)