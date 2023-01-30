Advanced search
Hong Kong Exchange Fund's 2022 investment loss of HK$202.4 bln

01/30/2023 | 03:09am EST
HONG KONG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, reported an investment loss of HK$202.4 billion in 2022, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.

In 2021, the exchange fund recorded adjusted investment income of HK$191.9 billion ($24.49 billion).

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets. ($1 = 7.8346 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
