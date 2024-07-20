BEIJING (Reuters) - Hong Kong International Airport has resumed normal operations, Chinese state media said on Saturday, after a mistake in a security software update sparked hours-long outages in global computer systems.

The massive IT outage on Friday affected numerous industries ranging from banks to media companies, and services have been coming back online after the outage was resolved.

Airlines' passenger check-in systems, which had been affected by the global outage, have returned to normal, CCTV said in a Weibo post, citing Airport Authority Hong Kong.

The airport authority had said on Friday that affected airlines had switched to manual check-in and flight operations had not been affected.

Globally, 5,000 out of 110,000 scheduled commercial flights were cancelled on Friday.

