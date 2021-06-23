Log in
Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre : Upcoming Events

06/23/2021 | 05:01am EDT
This hybrid seminar is jointly hosted by HKIAC and CIArb (EAB) YMG on 24 June at 13:00 in HKIAC and via Zoom.
The amendments to the Hong Kong Arbitration Ordinance came into effect on 1 January 2018, clarifying that all intellectual property disputes (whether within or outside Hong Kong) can be resolved through arbitration. It also confirmed that parties can make use of the awards enforcement mechanism under the New York Convention and HK-PRC Interim Measure arrangement. Join our experts as they share their experience on handling IP related dispute resolution, and discuss some key concerns about IP arbitrations. Read more

Disclaimer

Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 09:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
