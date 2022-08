Sales eased to HK$28.3 billion ($3.61 billion), having decreased by 1.3% in June.

In volume terms, retail sales rose 1.0% year-on-year in July after falling for two straight months. That compared with a 4.2% decline in June.

($1 = 7.8477 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Gareth Jones)