Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations Welcome 2022 with the First-Ever Arts Spectacular across Victoria Harbour

12/31/2021 | 04:13pm EST
TORONTO & HONG KONG, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbour lit up exceptionally bright as the city rings in 2022, taking its thriving art scene right to the global centre stage.

At 11:59pm on December 31, 2021, the 65.8-metre-tall LED facade of M+, Asia’s first global museum of contemporary visual culture in the West Kowloon Cultural District, was transformed into a countdown clock, which travelled across the rich cityscape of Hong Kong.

Once the clock struck midnight, a special edition of the multimedia show A Symphony of Lights cast a dazzling array of visual effects across Hong Kong’s famous skyline complemented by rooftop pyrotechnics and lighting effects launched at various elevations, along with New Year’s greetings in 15 different languages on the M+ Facade, sending sincere blessings to the rest of the world.

The dazzling light art extravaganza across the harbour was synchronised with energetic, jubilant music performed by the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, the city’s flagship orchestra, in an outdoor concert in the West Kowloon Cultural District.

Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations Welcome 2022 with the First-Ever Arts Spectacular across Victoria Harbour

Information of Video and Image Download

  • The video footage and photos of Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations can be downloaded from 1 January 2022, 03:00 Hong Kong Time (31 December 2021 GMT 19:00). Media interested in broadcasting the event may download the material from the link below.

        Download link: https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?categoryId=728&categoryTypeId=2&cachedCriteria=1

For media enquiries, please contact:
Jorge Lee, Tel: (416) 366-2389 ext 206, Jorge.lee@hktb.com.


