January 04, 2024 at 03:35 am EST

HONG KONG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's November retail sales rose 15.9% from a year earlier, helped by the continued revival in inbound tourism, government data showed on Thursday.

Sales increased to HK$34.2 billion ($4.38 billion), marking a 12th consecutive month of growth. That compared with a 5.8% rise in October.

In volume terms, retail sales rose 12.4% year-on-year in November, compared with 2.9% growth in October. ($1 = 7.8066 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)