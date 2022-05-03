Hong Kong Q1 GDP shrinks more than expected on COVID curbs

(Adds comments, details)
* Hong Kong Q1 GDP -4% y/y vs Q4 GDP of revised +4.7% y/y
* Q1 GDP s/adj -2.9% q/q
HONG KONG, May 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's economy contracted
in the first quarter of this year as the city imposed its most
stringent restrictions to curb an outbreak of COVID-19 that has
battered business, led to an exodus of people and overshadowed
the outlook for growth.
The financial centre's economy shrank 4% in the first
quarter from a year earlier, breaking four quarters of growth,
amid weak performance in both domestic and external demand, the
government said. That compares with revised growth of 4.7% in
the fourth quarter and forecasts for a 1.2% decline by DBS and
1.3% drop by Standard Chartered for the first quarter.
"The global economy will continue to face significant
challenges in the near term," a government spokesman said in a
statement, adding that improving the local epidemic situation
and government support measures should help lift domestic demand
for the remainder of the year.
Hong Kong's borders have essentially been closed since early
2020, with few flights landing and hotel quarantine for arrivals
damping demand, as the city follows mainland China in
implementing a "dynamic zero" coronavirus strategy that aims to
curb all outbreaks.
"Timing of re-opening of border will hinge crucially on the
COVID situation in both China and Hong Kong," said Samuel Tse,
an economist at DBS Bank. "Our most optimistic assumption is
that it will gradually reopen around end 3Q-mid 4Q."
On a quarterly basis, the economy shrank by a seasonally
adjusted 2.9% in January-March.
Hong Kong's economy is expected to grow 2.0% to 3.5% this
year after expanding 6.4% in 2021, with underlying inflation at
2%.
Hong Kong allowed non-residents to enter the financial hub
from May for the first time in more than two years as the number
of daily COVID-19 infections fell, a small step in unwinding
stringent restrictions which have turned the city into one of
the world's most isolated places.
