HONG KONG (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court on Monday convicted activist Owen Chow and his solicitor Phyllis Woo for allegedly carrying a complaint form to the ombudsman out of prison without authorization last May.

Both have earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge. Upon conviction, they face up to three years in prison and a fine of HK$2,000 ($256.19) each.

($1 = 7.8066 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Jessie Pang and Marcus Lum; Editing by Bernadette Baum)