Hong Kong activists jailed for illegal assembly in 2019 protests

HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Seven Hong Kong democracy
activists were sentenced on Wednesday to up to 16 months in jail
for their role in an unauthorised assembly at the height of
anti-government protests in 2019.
They had pleaded guilty to charges, including organising and
inciting others to take part in the illegal assembly on Oct. 20,
2019, when tens of thousands took to the streets and police
fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse them.
The activists included Figo Chan, a former convenor of the
now-disbanded Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF); Raphael Wong and
Avery Ng of the League of Social Democrats political party; and
former legislators Cyd Ho, Yeung Sum, Albert Ho and Leung
Kwok-hung, who is known in Hong Kong as "Long Hair".
The sentences ranged from 11 months to 16 months.
Apart from Raphael Wong, the other defendants were all
serving jail time in relation to other illegal assembly cases.
Judge Amanda Woodcock told the District Court that while the
city's mini-constitution "guarantees freedom of assembly,
procession and demonstration," those rights are "not absolute."
"Restrictions were applied in the interests of public
safety, public order and the protection of others' rights and
freedoms," she said, referring to the Oct. 20 rally.
The sentences are the latest to be handed down in connection
with sometimes violent demonstrations that roiled the global
financial hub in 2019.
The demonstrations were triggered by Beijing's tightening
control over the former British colony, which was promised broad
freedoms when it was returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
Beijing imposed a national security law last year that
critics say is aimed at stamping out dissent, an assertion
authorities in mainland China and Hong Kong reject.
Some democracy campaigners said the space for opposition
voices was "shrinking".
"We hope everyone understands that this is political
prosecution," Chan Po-ying, the chairwoman of the League of
Social Democrats, said outside court.
(Reporting by Jessie Pang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree;
Editing by Gerry Doyle)