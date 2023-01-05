Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Hong Kong airport raises $3 bln in U.S. dollar bond sale -term sheet

01/05/2023 | 09:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's airport has raised $3 billion through U.S. dollar bonds finalised on Friday, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

The bonds were issued in three, five, seven and 10-year tranches, the term sheet showed.

Aviation Authority Hong Kong did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The three-year bonds raised $500 million, a five-year green bond raised $1 billion, the seven-year raised $700 million and the longest dated bond was worth $800 million, the term sheet showed.

Final prices were set at Treasuries plus 70 basis points for the three-year, Treasuries plus 90 basis points for the five-year, Treasuries plus 115 basis points for seven-year and Treasuries plus 125 basis points for the 10-year bond.

The final prices were between 35 to 60 basis points higher than the initial guidance flagged to investors when the deal launched on Thursday which indicates there was strong demand for the deal. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
12:06aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slip ahead of third-quarter earnings on rate worries
RE
12:03aStrong U.S. jobs, wages growth expected in December
RE
12:01aRupee likely to fall on Fed rate hike worries; U.S. yields climb
RE
01/05China stocks shine in first week of 2023 on economic recovery hopes
RE
01/05INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise marginally as traders await debt supply
RE
01/05Tokyo core CPI seen up 3.8% in December, new 40-year-high: Reuters Poll
RE
01/05G20 foreign ministers to meet in India's Delhi in March 2023 - ANI
RE
01/05India set to post BoP deficit for 2 straight years - StanChart
RE
01/05INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares off to a muted start on rate worries after U.S. jobs report
RE
01/05Oil prices rise $1 on China's reopening optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Indian shares set for muted start on rate worries after U.S. jobs repor..
2Stellantis CEO warns of more auto plant closures
3Stocks fall as jobs data feeds Fed rate hike fears
4ADR Shares End Mostly Lower; Zai Lab, HSBC Trade Actively
5As COVID-hit China reopens to the world, countries put up travel barrie..

HOT NEWS