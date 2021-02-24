Log in
News  >  Economy & Forex

Hong Kong budget for fiscal 2021/22

02/24/2021 | 12:19am EST
HONG KONG (Reuters) - The following are highlights of Hong Kong's budget for the 2021/22 fiscal year starting in April.

The budget is being presented by Financial Secretary Paul Chan on Wednesday.

KEY FIGURES

* Government says to launch over HK$120 billion ($15.48 billion) relief package

* Economy shrank 6.1% in 2020, largest annual decline on record

* Latest unemployment rate rises to 7%

* Forecasts 2021 GDP growth between 3.5% to 5.5%

* Forecasts 2021 inflation at 1.6%, underlying inflation at 1%

* Forecasts average growth rate of 3.3% per annum in real terms from 2022-2025

* Q4 GDP -3.0% y/y, +0.2% qtr/qtr

MEASURES:

* Says to reduce salaries tax payable by 100%, capped at HK$10,000

* To offer 1% interest loans to jobless workers, capped at HK$80,000

* Government has earmarked over HK$8.4 billion for the procurement and administration of COVID-19 vaccines

* Target is to have the majority of the population vaccinated for free this year

* To reduce profit tax for the year of assessment 2020/21 by 100%, subject to a ceiling of HK$10,000

* The reduction will benefit 128,000 businesses and reduce government revenue by HK$1.05 billion

* To waive business registration fees for 2021-22, this will benefit 1.5 million business operators and reduce government revenue by HK$3 billion

* To relieve people's hardship, government says to reduce salaries tax and tax under personal assessment for the year of assessment 2020/21 by 100%, subject to a ceiling of HK$10,000.

* This will benefit 1.87 million taxpayers and reduce government revenue by HK$11.4 billion

SPECIFIC INDUSTRIES:

* To earmark HK$934 million to enhance tourism resources

* HK$765 million to support the Hong Kong Tourism Board in reviving tourism

* To discuss Air Travel Bubble arrangements with places that have close economic and trade relations with Hong Kong

* To issue green bonds of up to HK$175.5 billion in next 5 years

* To start bond connect this year

* To issue at least HK$24 billion of Silver Bond and no less than HK$15 billion of iBond this year

* The eligible age for subscribing Silver Bond will be lowered from 65 to 60

* The Hong Kong Stock Exchange will review the overall secondary listing regime

* To expand Stock Connect's capacity to include ETFs

* To inject HK$4.75 billion per year into the Innovation and Technology Fund two years in a row to sustain its 17 funding schemes and over 50 R&D laboratories in next three years

* Annual capital works expenditure will exceed HK$100 billion in coming years

* Annual total construction output will increase to HK$300 billion, creating over 300,000 employment opportunities

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
