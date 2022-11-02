Hong Kong c.bank raises interest rate after Fed, warns of borrowing risks

HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) on Thursday raised its base rate charged
through the overnight discount window by 75 basis points to
4.25%, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a rate
hike of the same margin.
Hong Kong's monetary policy moves in lock-step with the
United States' as the city's currency is pegged to the
greenback in a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.
HKMA said U.S. rate hikes will not affect the financial and
monetary stability of Hong Kong, and the city's financial and
money markets will continue to operate in a smooth and orderly
manner, while the Linked Exchange Rate System continues to work
well.
The city's de facto central bank said the Hong Kong
dollar interbank rates will rise further if the United States
continues to hike interest rates.
"The public should be prepared for the commercial
interest rates to rise further, and carefully assess and manage
the relevant risks when making property purchase, mortgage or
other borrowing decisions," Eddie Yue, chief executive of HKMA,
said on Thursday.
The Federal Reserve
raised interest rates
by three-quarters of a percentage point again on Wednesday
and said its battle against inflation will require borrowing
costs to rise further.
It signalled, however, it may be nearing an inflection
point in what has become the swiftest tightening of U.S.
monetary policy in 40 years.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)