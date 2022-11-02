Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Hong Kong c.bank raises interest rate after Fed, warns of borrowing risks

11/02/2022 | 11:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday raised its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 75 basis points to 4.25%, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a rate hike of the same margin.

Hong Kong's monetary policy moves in lock-step with the United States' as the city's currency is pegged to the greenback in a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.

HKMA said U.S. rate hikes will not affect the financial and monetary stability of Hong Kong, and the city's financial and money markets will continue to operate in a smooth and orderly manner, while the Linked Exchange Rate System continues to work well.

The city's de facto central bank said the Hong Kong dollar interbank rates will rise further if the United States continues to hike interest rates.

"The public should be prepared for the commercial interest rates to rise further, and carefully assess and manage the relevant risks when making property purchase, mortgage or other borrowing decisions," Eddie Yue, chief executive of HKMA, said on Thursday.

The Federal Reserve

raised interest rates

by three-quarters of a percentage point again on Wednesday and said its battle against inflation will require borrowing costs to rise further.

It signalled, however, it may be nearing an inflection point in what has become the swiftest tightening of U.S. monetary policy in 40 years. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.51% 0.6371 Delayed Quote.-11.90%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.28% 1.14158 Delayed Quote.-15.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.25% 0.73052 Delayed Quote.-7.18%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 0.98316 Delayed Quote.-13.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.20% 0.012066 Delayed Quote.-9.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.36% 0.58346 Delayed Quote.-14.48%
Latest news "Economy"
12:20aFAA orders quick U.S. DHC-3 seaplane inspections after fatal crash
RE
12:17aChina’s Lenovo posts first revenue decline in 10 quarters as market hits brakes
RE
12:16aBaseball-Astros no-hit Phillies to even World Series 2-2
RE
12:12aHSBC raising best lending rate to 5.375% after Hong Kong rate hike
RE
12:10aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares decline as Fed keeps hawkish stance
RE
12:10aFAA orders U.S. DHC-3 seaplane operators to quickly conduct inspections
RE
12:09aChina's daily local COVID cases hit 3,200 for Nov 2, highest since Aug. 17
RE
11/02Factbox-North Korea's expanding missile capabilities
RE
11/02Philippine Central Bank Signals 75bp Rate Increase in Nov, Reuters Reports
DJ
11/02Indian corp loan demand tepid despite buoyant economy -Kotak Mahindra Bank exec
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba Cloud Launches ModelScope Platform and New Solutions to Lower t..
2Rupee likely to weaken after Fed's Powell hints at higher peak rate
3Indian shares set for lower opening as Fed keeps hawkish stance
4EU gas emissions end post-COVID rise on cleaner supply, energy-saving-s..
5Oil slips as dollar firms, but supply worries check losses

HOT NEWS