Hong Kong court grants bail to student charged under security law

HONG KONG, Aug 27 (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court on Friday
approved bail for a student leader who is among four charged
with "advocating terrorism" after their union passed a motion
mourning the death of a 50-year-old who stabbed a police officer
before killing himself.
As part of the bail conditions, High Court Judge Esther Toh
ordered Yung Chung-hei, 19, to pay HK$50,000 ($6,420) and his
mother and uncle an additional HK$50,000 each for surety, reject
media interviews, report to police four times a week and
surrender his travel documents.
Yung must obey a curfew, not contact foreign officials, not
join any student organisations at an executive level, and not
"directly or indirectly" do or say anything on public platforms
that might contravene a national security law imposed by Beijing
last year.
Hong Kong laws prohibit publication of the content of bail
hearings. Under the security law, a judge must believe a
defendant will not continue to endanger national security if
granted bail, a bar which has resulted in most defendants being
kept in custody.
Yung was initially granted bail by Magistrate Peter Law at
West Kowloon Court last week, but prosecutors immediately
appealed the decision.
The other three students, Kinson Cheung King-sang, 19, Kwok
Wing-ho, 20, Chris Shing-hang Todorovski, 18, were all denied
bail and are in custody.
The case was adjourned to Sept. 14.
The police officer was stabbed from behind on July 1 while
trying to prevent demonstrations on the anniversary of the
city's return to Chinese rule in 1997.
The man then stabbed himself in the chest and died after
being taken to a hospital. The police officer, 28, suffered a
punctured lung, but survived what Secretary for Security Chris
Tang described as a terrorist act by a "lone wolf".
Leaders of the union later apologised, retracted the motion
and resigned from their posts.
The union's campus office has since been raided by national
security police. The university has severed ties with the union
and banned students who signed the motion from entering its
premises.
($1 = 7.7876 Hong Kong dollars)
